Energy Sector Update for 03/15/2022: NRP, SWX, IEP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining by more than 3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were each down 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $7.49 at $95.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $7.47 to $99.43 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.13 lower at $4.53 per 1 million BTU.

Natural Resource Partners (NRP) was advancing by more than 3% as it reported Q4 net earnings of $2.42 per diluted unit, up from $0.56 a year earlier.

Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) said its board will evaluate Icahn Enterprises' (IEP) tender offer, which has been increased to $82.50 from $75 per share. Southwest Gas Holdings was recently inactive.

