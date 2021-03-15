Energy Sector Update for 03/15/2021: RNET,HPR,BCEI,TRCH,COG

Energy stocks pared earlier declines Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was 1.4% lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 22 cents lower at $65.39 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was declining 45 cents to $68.77 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 12 cents to $2.48 per million BTU.

In company news, Rignet (RNET) rose 2.2% after the supplier of communications and cybersecurity services for the offshore oil and gas industry reported a Q4 net loss of $0.44 per share on $47 million in revenue Monday compared with a net loss of $0.03 per share and $64.1 million in revenue during the final three months of 2019. Analyst estimates were not available.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) turned fractionally higher this afternoon, overcoming an earlier decline that followed UBS trimming its price target for the natural gas producer's stock by $1 to $20 a share and reiterating a neutral rating.

HighPoint Resources (HPR) dropped 8.3% after Monday saying it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will be acquired by Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) as part of a prepackaged debt restructuring agreement. Bonanza Creek shares were 4.9% lower this afternoon.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) tumbled almost 11% after saying it expects to hold a special shareholder meeting to vote on the company's proposed business combination with Metamaterial within the next 30 to 60 days. Torchlight said it will file its 2020 annual report before filing the merger proxy statement for shareholders to review.

