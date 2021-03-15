Energy Sector Update for 03/15/2021: HPR,TRCH,BCEI,COG

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 1.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 33 cents to $65.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 41 cents to $68.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sinking 3.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was falling 1.0%.

In company news, HighPoint Resources (HPR) dropped more than 11% after Monday saying it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and that it will be acquired by Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) as part of a prepackaged debt restructuring agreement. Bonanza Creek shares were 4% lower this afternoon.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) tumbled over 10% after Monday saying it was expects to hold a special meeting for investors to vote on the company's proposed business combination with Metamaterial within the next 30 to 60 days, adding it will file its 2020 annual report before filing the proxy statement for the merger for shareholders to review.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) turned fractionally higher this afternoon, overcoming an earlier decline that followed UBS trimming its price target for the energy company by $1 to $20 a share and reiterating a neutral rating for its stock.

