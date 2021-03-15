Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/15/2021: HPR, BCEI, TOT, CEO, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Energy stocks were lower in Monday's pre-bell trading with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining by 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping by 2.4%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.55 at $65.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.43 to $68.79 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

HighPoint Resources (HPR) was shedding about 6% after saying it filed for bankruptcy protection, which will result in the acquisition of the drilling company by Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) as part of a prepackaged debt restructuring agreement.

Total (TOT) said its Total Marine Fuels Private subsidiary has secured its third liquefied natural gas bunker supplier license in Singapore. Total was down more than 1%.

