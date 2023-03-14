Energy Sector Update for 03/14/2023: NEP, PBR, CRGY

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 3.1% to $72.52 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 2.9% to $78.43 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.6% lower at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) gained 2.5% after the wind- and solar-energy utility company filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $500 million of its common units representing limited partner interests from time to time.

Petrobras (PBR) has turned 0.1% lower, giving back a nearly 3% morning gain, after the Brazilian energy major said it was taking all necessary steps to resume production at its Bahia Terra Cluster by next month after the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels shut down the 37-well onshore complex in December.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) slid 0.9% after Wells Fargo cut its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $2 to $16 and also reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.