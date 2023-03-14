Energy Sector Update for 03/14/2023: IMPP, NEP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.5% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.2% at $73.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 1.8% to $79.32 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 0.3% at $2.614 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) was rallying past 9% after saying it has provided a notice of termination for its at-the-market equity offering program.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) was declining 0.5% after saying it has filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale from time to time of up to $500 million of its common units representing limited partner interests.

