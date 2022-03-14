Energy Sector Update for 03/14/2022: WTI, USWS, OAS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping nearly 2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down almost 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $4.51 at $104.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $4.37 to $108.30 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.09 lower at $4.64 per 1 million BTU.

W&T Offshore (WTI) said it promoted William Williford to executive vice president and chief operating officer. W&T Offshore shares were recently declining by more than 4%.

U.S. Well Services (USWS) shares were down nearly 2% after saying it closed an at-the-market offering of nearly 14.2 million common shares at $1.763 apiece, raising about $25 million.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) shares were $0.50 higher after late Friday it declared its first variable dividend at $3 per share, payable March 31 to shareholders as of March 21. The company previously said it intends to return $70 million of capital every quarter to its shareholders, according to a statement.

