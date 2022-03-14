Energy
WTI

Energy Sector Update for 03/14/2022: WTI, USWS, OAS, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping nearly 2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down almost 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $4.51 at $104.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $4.37 to $108.30 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.09 lower at $4.64 per 1 million BTU.

W&T Offshore (WTI) said it promoted William Williford to executive vice president and chief operating officer. W&T Offshore shares were recently declining by more than 4%.

U.S. Well Services (USWS) shares were down nearly 2% after saying it closed an at-the-market offering of nearly 14.2 million common shares at $1.763 apiece, raising about $25 million.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) shares were $0.50 higher after late Friday it declared its first variable dividend at $3 per share, payable March 31 to shareholders as of March 21. The company previously said it intends to return $70 million of capital every quarter to its shareholders, according to a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WTI USWS OAS XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

What's Behind The Russian Aggression In Ukraine, The West’s Response And The Weaponization Of Energy

Mar 04, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular