Energy Sector Update for 03/14/2022: BLDP,BLDP.TO,NOG,IEP,SWX

Energy stocks were falling hard this afternoon amid a more than 6% decline in global oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was dropping 2.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 4.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $6.92 to $102.41 per barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $6.83 to $106.23 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 lower at $4.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) fell 5.9% after the Canadian fuel cell company late Friday reported a wider Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels, growing to $0.15 per share from a $0.05 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share Q4 loss.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) slid 5.3% after Wells Fargo cut its stock rating for the energy producer to equalweight from overweight and set a $34 price target.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) was narrowly lower this afternoon, erasing most of a nearly 1% midmorning decline, after the energy investments company Monday increased its tender for Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) by 10% to $82.50 per share. Southwest shares were 5.9% higher in recent trade.

