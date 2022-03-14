Energy Sector Update for 03/14/2022: AZRE,BLDP,BLDP.TO,NOG,IEP,SWX

Energy stocks extended their Monday retreat this afternoon amid steep declines in global oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was dropping 3.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 3.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 6.0% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $6.32 lower at $103.01 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was sliding $7.56 to $105.11 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.07 to $4.66 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Azure Power Global (AZRE) was ending 4% lower, reversing a nearly 2% morning advance that followed the company saying it has fully commissioned its 300-megawatt Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) solar power project in Bhadla, India. The facility is contracted to supply the Solar Energy Corporation of India over the next 25 years at a $0.037 per kilowatt/hour.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) fell 8.2% after the Canadian fuel cell company late Friday reported a wider Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels, growing to $0.15 per share from a $0.05 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share Q4 loss.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) slid 5.8% after Wells Fargo cut its stock rating for the energy producer to equalweight from overweight and set a $34 price target.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) was narrowly lower this afternoon after the energy investments company Monday increased its tender for Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) by 10% to $82.50 per share. Southwest shares were 5.9% higher in recent trade.

