Energy Sector Update for 03/13/2024: ACDC, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

March 13, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.9% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.3% at $79.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 2.1% to $83.65 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.7% lower at $1.67 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) was down more than 6% after reporting that it swung to a Q4 loss as revenue declined during the period.

Shell (SHEL) is planning to cut at least 20% of jobs in its deals team as part of cost-cutting measures, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation. Shell was up 0.8% pre-bell.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
