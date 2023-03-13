Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/13/2023: EGY, SWN, UEC

March 13, 2023 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks were sharply lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking 4.0% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 2.5% lower at $74.88 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 2.4% to $80.81 per barrel.

In company news, Vaalco Energy (EGY) retreated 2.3% after the oil-and- gas producer Monday said it would not be able to file its annual report for its fiscal 2022 by a regulatory deadline on Thursday following its acquisition of TransGlobe Energy in October.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) fell 1.2% after BMO Capital trimmed its price target for the company by $1 to $6 and reiterated its market perform stock rating.

Uranium Energy (UEC) rose 5.1% after the miner reported a Q2 profit of $0.03 per share, reversing a $0.02 per-share loss during the prior-year period, while sales and service revenue grew to $47.9 million during the three months ended Jan. 31 from $13.2 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
