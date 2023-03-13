Energy Sector Update for 03/13/2023: EGY, SWN, UEC

Energy stocks were sharply lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking 4.0% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 2.5% lower at $74.88 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 2.4% to $80.81 per barrel.

In company news, Vaalco Energy (EGY) retreated 2.3% after the oil-and- gas producer Monday said it would not be able to file its annual report for its fiscal 2022 by a regulatory deadline on Thursday following its acquisition of TransGlobe Energy in October.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) fell 1.2% after BMO Capital trimmed its price target for the company by $1 to $6 and reiterated its market perform stock rating.

Uranium Energy (UEC) rose 5.1% after the miner reported a Q2 profit of $0.03 per share, reversing a $0.02 per-share loss during the prior-year period, while sales and service revenue grew to $47.9 million during the three months ended Jan. 31 from $13.2 million last year.

