Energy Sector Update for 03/13/2023: EGY, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping following the start of trading Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining more than 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 4.3% at $73.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 3.8% to reach $79.62 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.9% higher at $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) was down more than 7% after saying it will not be able to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Enbridge (ENB) said it will fully redeem its outstanding 6.375% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes series 2018-B due 2078 on April 15. Enbridge was marginally declining in recent trading.

