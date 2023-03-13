Energy Sector Update for 03/13/2023: COP,EGY,SWN,UEC

Energy stocks added to their Monday declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index tumbled 4.4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index climbed 1.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 2.5% to $74.88 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude dropped 2.4% to $80.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 7.2% to $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ConocoPhillips (COP) fell 3.3%. The Biden Administration signed off on the company's Willow oil drilling project in Alaska's North Slope, though the 200-well project remains subject to certain terms and conditions.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) retreated 3.3% after the oil-and- gas producer Monday said it would not be able to file its annual report for fiscal 2022 by a regulatory deadline on Thursday following its acquisition of TransGlobe Energy in October.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) fell 2.5% after BMO Capital trimmed its price target for the company by $1 to $6 and reiterated its market-perform rating.

Uranium Energy (UEC) rose 4.4% after the miner reported a Q2 profit of $0.03 per share, compared with a loss of $0.02 per share loss a year earlier. Sales and service revenue more than tripled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.