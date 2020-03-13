Energy Sector Update for 03/13/2020: QEP,OXY,CLNE,PE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.67%

CVX +0.55%

COP +3.90%

SLB +6.17%

OXY +7.18%

Energy stocks finally turned higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.4% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.9%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 23 cents higher at $31.73 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 95 cents to $34.17 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $1.87 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) QEP Resources (QEP) was fractionally lower in late trade, overcoming a mid-day slump, after earlier Friday saying it was scrapping its quarterly dividend and reducing its FY20 and FY21 capital budgets by almost 30% in a bid to converse cash following the recent plunge in crude oil prices. The oil and gas company also withdrew its FY20 outlook and said it will suspend completion operations in the Permian Basin beginning in early May through at least Oct. 1.

In other sector news:

(+) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) raced 37% higher after the liquefied and compressed natural gas seller authorized a new, $30 million stock buyback program.

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rose 8% after the energy major proposed a shareholder rights program to thwart a proxy fight with activist investor Carl Icahn, who Thursday disclosed a nearly 10% equity stake in the company and is trying to oust the company's chief executive and board members. The rights will be issued March 23 and will only be exercisable if a person or group acquires 15% or more of its stock.

(+) Parsley Energy (PE) was 1.9% higher, easing from an 11% gain earlier Friday that followed the company saying it restructured some of its 2020 hedge positions to provide additional protection against falling commodity prices by reducing selected short-put prices. Together with additional swap positions intended to protect 2021 cash flow at the company, the moves provide nearly $400 million more in downside protection compared with its March 4 positions.

