Energy Sector Update for 03/13/2020: OXY,CLNE,PE

XOM -4%

CVX -0.6%

COP -0.1%

SLB +1.3%

OXY +1.1%

Energy stocks continued to decline on Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 10 cents to $31.40 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 6 cents to $33.28 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.88 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rose 3.6% after the energy major proposed a shareholder rights program to thwart a proxy fight with activist investor Carl Icahn, who Thursday disclosed a nearly 10% equity stake in the company and is trying to oust the company's chief executive and board members. The rights will be issued March 23 and will only be exercisable if a person or group acquires 15% or more of its stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) raced more than 29% higher after the liquefied and compressed natural gas seller authorized a new, $30 million stock buyback program.

(-) Parsley Energy (PE) was 4.4% higher, easing from an 11% gain earlier Friday that followed the company saying it restructured some of its 2020 hedge positions to provide additional protection against falling commodity prices by reducing selected short-put prices. Together with additional swap positions intended to protect 2021 cash flow at the company, the moves provide nearly $400 million more in downside protection compared with its March 4 positions.

