Energy Sector Update for 03/13/2020: NBLX, NBL, CLNE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +7.64%

CVX: +4.69%

COP: +9.22%

SLB: +6.38%

OXY: +11.94%

Top energy stocks were gaining in early Friday trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.28 at $32.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.26 to $34.48 per barrel and natural gas futures were 10 cents higher at $1.94 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 5.35% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 5.35% higher.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX), which was more than 14% higher as it reduced its 2020 organic capital guidance to a range of $120 million to $150 million. The company, which anticipates that the additional capital savings will offset the cash flow loss from a lower level of activity, said the move reflected updated producer forecasts in the DJ and Delaware basins, according to a statement.

(+) Noble Energy (NBL) was up more than 7% after unveiling spending cuts of about $550 million in 2020, with the oil and natural gas producer saying it is 'sharply reducing' capital expenditures to mitigate the effects of plunging commodity prices and current global macroeconomic conditions on its business.

(+) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) was gaining more than 24% in value after its board authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of the natural gas company's common stock.

