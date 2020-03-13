Energy Sector Update for 03/13/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, Goldman/Commerzbank reports and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

US crude rose on Friday but was set to end the week with the steepest slump since 2008 amid a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two biggest producers in the world, and prospects for a supply glut as they move to produce more oil.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 2.8% intraday to $32.37 and were poised to end the week more than 20% lower following the plunge in oil prices on Monday. Brent futures were up by 3.9% to $34.54 and markedly down for the week.

Oil is likely to remain under pressure as Europe takes the baton from China to become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, undermining crude demand further, and amid a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia after the two countries failed to reach an agreement over joint production cuts in response to the global health emergency.

Uncertainty also surrounds the extension of the 1.7 million barrels per day of cuts that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers led by Russia are mandated to implement till the end of March, implying higher production by cartel members in the months ahead.

Saudi Arabia and another OPEC member, United Arab Emirates, have already disclosed a plan to raise output in April, with Russia reportedly responding by saying it can withstand lower prices for decades. The move coincides with already low crude demand, especially in China, the world's largest crude importer that has borne the brunt of the coronavirus crisis so far.

"The [oil] price crash has caused the crude oil forward curves switching into contango [a market environment that encourages hoarding due to a price diferential]," Commerzbank analysts Daniel Briesemann and Carsten Fritsch said in a report on Friday. "For a time yesterday, $10 separated the front-month contract and the Brent forward contract due in twelve months."

Higher forward contracts have prompted traders and producers to store oil in tankers, with the analysts noting tanker rates had risen "noticeably in recent days, which can be seen as an indication of increased demand for floating storage."

Lower oil prices have also spelled bad news for shale producers in the US.

"While the capital expenditure cuts of US shale producers of [about] 30% have also been faster and larger than expected, we increasingly see risks that the high-cost producer response at our Q2, 2020, $30 per barrel Brent forecast will not be sufficiently fast to offset the record large inventory builds set to occur in coming months," Goldman Sachs said in a report.

In fact, Goldman's updated supply and demand forecasts now point to a "similar inventory accumulation in the next six months than occurred over 18 months in 2014-16."

Goldman said these updated forecasts incorporate a larger low-cost supply surge and a drop in global demand of 310,000 barrels per day year-over-year in 2021, more than offsetting a "faster high-cost supply response, with shale production now projected to fall by 900,000 barrels per day year-over-year by Q1, 2021."

On Wednesday, Saudi Aramco said it had received a directive from the Kingdom's Ministry of Energy to increase its maximum sustainable capacity to 13 million barrels per day from 12 million barrels per day. The statement followed an earlier announcement in which the company said it would increase supplies by 300,000 barrels per day to 12.3 million barrels per day from April 1.

On the same day, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company from the United Arab Emirates, an OPEC member, also announced "it was in a position to supply the market with over 4 million barrels per day in April."

"While there is conceptually a lower-bound for oil prices near cash-costs, the large and lasting high-cost capacity cuts set to occur at such prices can grow meaningfully, setting the stage for much higher OPEC-plus market-share and oil prices later this year," Goldman said.

Meanwhile, the US oil rig count rose by one to 683 over a week ended March 13, its highest level since Dec. 20, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes. The combined count for the US fell by one to 792 as gas rigs dropped by two to 107.

In Canada, the oil rig count plunged from 134 to 115, slumping by 48 in the past two weeks, with the gas count also dropping by nine to 60 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America plummeted by 29 to 967, compared with 1,187 a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.