Energy Sector Update for 03/12/2021: INSW,BSY,DVN,SMHI

Energy stocks were hanging on for narrow gains in late regular session trade, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 41 cents lower at $65.61, resuming an earlier slide, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 49 cents to $69.15 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $2.60 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, International Seaways (INSW) dropped 3.8% after the tanker company swung to a $0.52 per share Q4 net loss, reversing a $1.32 per share profit during the year-ago quarter as revenue plunged over 54% and missing the consensus view expecting a $0.13 per share net loss.

Seacor Marine Holdings (SMHI) fell 5.1% after the offshore oilfield services firm saw its Q4 net loss widen to $1.54 per share from a loss of $0.86 per share last year. Revenue declined 15.3% year-over-year to $36 million. The Street had been looking for a $0.72 per share net loss on $43 million in revenue.

Devon Energy (DVN) slipped 1.8% after announcing plans to redeem $700 million of three tranches of senior notes maturing in 2027, 2028 or 2030 and previously issued by the now acquired WPX Energy. The notes pay 5.25%, 5.875% and 4.50% in coupon, respectively.

To the upside, Bentley Systems (BSY) climbed 4% on Friday after disclosing plans to acquire geophysical modeling company Seequent for $900 million in cash plus more than 3.14 million Bentley shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.