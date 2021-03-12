Energy Sector Update for 03/12/2021: ERII, TGA, NOG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly trading lower before the opening bell on Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 0.2%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) lost 0.3% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) fell by the same amount.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped $0.16 to $65.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude decreased $0.22 per barrel to $69.41 and the natural gas futures were 1 cent lower to $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

Energy Recovery (ERII) gained almost 6% after swinging to Q4 earnings of $0.06 per share from a loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.05.

Transglobe Energy (TGA) added over 4% after posting a Q4 net loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.11 per share a year earlier.

And Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was up more than 1% after posting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.64, up from $0.50 a year earlier. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted EPS of $0.67.

