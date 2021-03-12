Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/12/2021: BSY,DVN,SMHI

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rising 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1 cent to $66.03 per barrel, overcoming an earlier slide, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 9 cents to $69.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were a penny lower at $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Bentley Systems (BSY) climbed 2.5% on Friday after disclosing plans to acquire geophysical modeling company Seequent for $900 million in cash plus more than 3.14 million Bentley shares.

Devon Energy (DVN) dipped 0.5% after announcing plans to redeem $700 million of three tranches of senior notes previously issued by the now acquired WPX Energy. The notes pay 5.25%, 5.875% and 4.50% in coupon, maturing in 2027, 2028 or 2030, respectively.

Seacor Marine Holdings (SMHI) fell 4.3% after the offshore oilfield services firm saw its Q4 net loss widen to $1.54 per share from a loss of $0.86 per share last year. Revenue declined 15.3% year-over-year to $36 million. The Street had been looking for a $0.72 per share net loss on $43 million in revenue.

