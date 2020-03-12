Energy Sector Update for 03/12/2020: MUR, DVN, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -5.31%

CVX: -6.54%

COP: -8.94%

SLB: -12.83%

OXY: -13.47%

Leading energy stocks were slipping amid a broad market decline in pre-bell trading Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $2.31 at $30.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.47 to $33.32 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $1.81 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 7.20% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 4.33% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Murphy Oil (MUR), which was down more than 9%. The company said it will cut its 2020 capital budget by about 35% to $950 million amid volatility in oil prices.

(-) Devon Energy (DVN) was more than 10% lower. The company said pre-market it is reducing its 2020 capital spending program by 30% to $1.3 billion due to price volatility afflicting the energy market.

(-) Carl Icahn increased his stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to nearly 10% from about 2.5% by the end of 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported. The billionaire activist investor was against Occidental's $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum and has been campaigning for the removal of CEO Vicki Hollub, along with a board overhaul, at the annual meeting this spring, according to the report. OXY declined more than 13% pre-market Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.