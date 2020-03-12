Energy Sector Update for 03/12/2020: LONE,APA,COG,TGA,TGL.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -7.68%

CVX -7.94%

COP -10.90%

SLB -14.79%

OXY +5.07%

Energy stocks were ending near their session lows this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 12.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 10.7%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.48 lower at $31.55 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $2.69 to $33.10 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Lonestar Resources US (LONE) raced almost 13% higher after the company said a series of hedges has "considerably" enhanced its price certainty for crude oil, natural gas and interest rates during the rest of 2020 and 2021. Through the end of the year, it has 7,453 barrels per day of crude oil swapped at an average of $57.09 per barrel and 20 billion BTU per day of natural gas swapped at $2.55 per 1 billion BTU.

In other sector news:

(+) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) turned 3% lower Thursday afternoon, giving back an earlier gain that followed a Credit Suisse upgrade of the exploration and production company to outperform from neutral.

(-) TransGlobe Energy (TGA) fell almost 14% after the Canadian oil and gas company Thursday reported a 30% decline in Q4 net sales compared with year-ago levels to $28.5 million. The company also posted a $0.11 per share net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31, reversing a $0.43 per share profit during the same quarter in 2018.

(-) Apache (APA) dropped over 9% on Thursday after slashing its quarterly dividend by 90% to $0.025 per share in addition to cutting its 2020 capital budget to a new range of $1 billion to $1.2 billion from $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion. The oil and natural gas company also is scaling back production in Egypt and the North Sea but moving ahead as planned on exploration work in Suriname.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.