Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2024: PBR, AEP, AMPY, EQT, ETRN

Energy stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) increasing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 1.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 0.2% to $78.09 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.4% to $82.39 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2.5% to $1.76 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Petrobras (PBR) Chief Executive Jean Prates is scheduled for a meeting Monday with Brazil's President Lula da Silva on a dividend debate roiling the company, Bloomberg reported. Petrobras shares fell 0.6%.

American Electric Power's (AEP) valuation discount to its peers may widen amid a leadership transition as Julie Sloat suddenly stepped down as chief executive officer and the appointment of a new CEO might take up to 12 months, UBS said in a report, downgrading the company to sell. American Electric Power shares rose 0.1%, erasing earlier losses.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) shares jumped 14% as the US Coast Guard said it believes that the oil sheen off Huntington Beach, California, and the discharge of produced water from Platform Elly are not related.

EQT (EQT) agreed to buy its former company, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), in an all-stock deal worth about $5.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. EQT shares slumped 9%, while Equitrans Midstream rose 1.4%.

