Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2022: NVGS,OXY,CTOS

Energy stocks turned solidly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.7%, giving back a small midday gain. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.31 higher at $109.33 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $3.33 to $112.66 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.09 to $4.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Navigator Holdings (NVGS) dropped 4% after late Thursday it reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.61 per share, reversing a $0.06 per share profit during the final three months of 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the petroleum tanker company to earn $0.22 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31. Excluding $63.7 million in impairment losses on vessels, Navigator said its Q4 profit would have been $16.7 million.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was slipping 0.9% after its plans to drill 33 new oil and gas wells near a residential area north of Denver reportedly were rejected Thursday by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. In turning down the bid, the commission was most concerned about 62 homes lying within 2,000 feet of the proposed drill site in Firestone, Colorado, according to multiple reports.

To the upside, Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) rose 3.3% after the utility infrastructure rental company projected FY22 revenue in a range of $1.57 billion to $1.75 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.57 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

