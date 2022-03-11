Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2022: INDO, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.38% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.07 at $105.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.14 to $109.47 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $4.72 per 1 million BTU.

Indonesia Energy (INDO) was down more than 4%, offsetting a portion of its gains the previous day when it announced that it has mobilized a drilling rig to drill two back-to-back producing wells at its Kruh Block.

Petrobras (PBR) unveiled fuel price hikes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed crude oil prices to multi-year highs, Reuters and other media outlets reported. Petrobras was slightly higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.