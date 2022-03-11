Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2022: CTOS, OXY

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.56 to $108.56 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was gaining $2.02 to $111.35 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 higher at $4.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) rose 4% after the utility infrastructure rental company projected FY22 revenue in a range of $1.57 billion to $1.75 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.57 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was slipping 0.7% after its plans to drill 33 new oil and gas wells near a residential area north of Denver reportedly was rejected Thursday by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. In turning down the bid, the commission was most concerned about 62 homes lying within 2,000 feet of the proposed drill site in Firestone, Colorado, according to multiple reports.

