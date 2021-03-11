Energy
QEP

Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2021: QEP,FANG,FI,USWS,ALTO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up just 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.58 higher at $66.02 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.87 to $69.77 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, QEP Resources (QEP) was 4% higher late in Thursday trading after 5.7% owners Glazer Capital urged other shareholders to also reject an all-stock buyout proposal by Diamondback Energy (FANG) at a March 16 special meeting, arguing the $2.29-per-share offer is undervalues the company. Diamondback shares were rising 3.6% this afternoon.

US Well Services (USWS) rose 2.6% after the hydraulic fracturing services company reported a 48% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenue to $48.1 million.

Frank's International (FI) turned 3% lower, giving back gains from earlier Thursday that followed the Dutch pipeline services firm announcing an all-stock merger agreement with privately held Expro Group that will see Frank's shareholders owning about 35% of the combined company.

Alto Ingredients (ALTO) tumbled 18% after the ethanol producer reported a Q4 loss of $0.30 per diluted share, versus the $0.24 EPS consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue fell 53% from year-ago levels to $168.8 million, lagging the $234.3 million consensus call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QEP FANG FI USWS ALTO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular