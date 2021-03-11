Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2021: QEP,FANG,FI,USWS,ALTO

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up just 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.58 higher at $66.02 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.87 to $69.77 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, QEP Resources (QEP) was 4% higher late in Thursday trading after 5.7% owners Glazer Capital urged other shareholders to also reject an all-stock buyout proposal by Diamondback Energy (FANG) at a March 16 special meeting, arguing the $2.29-per-share offer is undervalues the company. Diamondback shares were rising 3.6% this afternoon.

US Well Services (USWS) rose 2.6% after the hydraulic fracturing services company reported a 48% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenue to $48.1 million.

Frank's International (FI) turned 3% lower, giving back gains from earlier Thursday that followed the Dutch pipeline services firm announcing an all-stock merger agreement with privately held Expro Group that will see Frank's shareholders owning about 35% of the combined company.

Alto Ingredients (ALTO) tumbled 18% after the ethanol producer reported a Q4 loss of $0.30 per diluted share, versus the $0.24 EPS consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue fell 53% from year-ago levels to $168.8 million, lagging the $234.3 million consensus call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.