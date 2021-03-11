Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2021: FI,USWS,ALTO

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rising 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.38 to $65.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.61 to $69.51 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index declined 0.9%.

In company news, Frank's International (FI) turned narrowly lower, giving back gains from earlier Thursday that followed the Dutch pipeline services firm announcing an all-stock merger agreement with privately held Expro Group that will see Frank's shareholders owning about 35% of the combined company.

US Well Services (USWS) dropped 1.3% after the hydraulic fracturing services company reported a 48% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenue to $48.1 million.

Alto Ingredients (ALTO) tumbled almost 19% after the ethanol producer reported a Q4 loss of $0.30 per diluted share, versus the $0.24 EPS consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue fell 53% from year-ago levels to $168.8 million, lagging the $234.3 million consensus call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.