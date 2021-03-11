Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2021: ALTO, TALO, FI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 0.60% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.62% higher while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) slipped by 0.20%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.83 at $65.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.98 to $68.88 per barrel while natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Alto Ingredients (ALTO) declined more than 19% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.30 per diluted share, versus the $0.24 EPS consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Talos Energy (TALO) was down over 2% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.41 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.31 per share.

Frank's International (FI) was more than 2% higher after the company and Expro Group unveiled an all-stock merger agreement to create an energy service provider. As per the deal "unanimously approved" by the two boards, Expro shareholders will receive for each stock held 7.272 shares of Frank's.

