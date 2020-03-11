Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, CLNE, VSLR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -3.04%

CVX: -4.10%

COP: -4.53%

SLB: -4.62%

OXY: -10.39%

Top stocks in the energy sector retreated during pre-market trading Wednesday.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $1.22 to $33.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down $1.29 to $35.93 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.92 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was down 4.3%, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) retreated 0.67%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which was down more than 10% after announcing that, for the first time in 30 years, it will cut its quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share from $0.79 per share from July 2020. The company also said it will reduce its 2020 capital spending to between $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.

(-) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) fell more than 12% after the company reported Q4 sales of $119.6 million, up 24% from a year ago but missed the consensus estimate of $127.5 million from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Vivint Solar (VSLR), which retreated more than 9% after reporting Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $1.02 per share, wider than the $0.73 loss per share reported a year earlier and the consensus estimate of $0.69 loss per share compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM CVX COP SLB OXY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular