Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, CLNE, VSLR

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -3.04%

CVX: -4.10%

COP: -4.53%

SLB: -4.62%

OXY: -10.39%

Top stocks in the energy sector retreated during pre-market trading Wednesday.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $1.22 to $33.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down $1.29 to $35.93 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.92 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was down 4.3%, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) retreated 0.67%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which was down more than 10% after announcing that, for the first time in 30 years, it will cut its quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share from $0.79 per share from July 2020. The company also said it will reduce its 2020 capital spending to between $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.

(-) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) fell more than 12% after the company reported Q4 sales of $119.6 million, up 24% from a year ago but missed the consensus estimate of $127.5 million from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Vivint Solar (VSLR), which retreated more than 9% after reporting Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $1.02 per share, wider than the $0.73 loss per share reported a year earlier and the consensus estimate of $0.69 loss per share compiled by Capital IQ.

