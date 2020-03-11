Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2020: TGA,TGL.TO,XOG,CLNE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.90%

CVX -2.85%

COP -4.70%

SLB -2.97%

OXY -14.78%

Energy stocks were mostly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 5.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down around 5% as a group. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.99 to $33.37 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.03 to $36.19 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 2 cents at $1.96 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was rising about 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 6.9% decrease.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) TransGlobe Energy (TGA) fell 17% on Wednesday after the oil and natural gas said it has cancelling its Q1 dividend and cut planned capital spending to CAD7.1 million from CAD37.1 million as it grapples with the recent drop in oil prices. The company also said the spending reductions will lower production this year to around 13,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its previous estimate of 15,000 barrels per day.

In other sector news:

(-) Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) declined almost 28% after Cowen & Co lowered its stock rating for the oil and natural gas producer to underperform from market perform previously.

(-) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) dropped more than 29% after the compressed and liquefied natural gas supplier reported a 24% year-over-year increase in Q4 sales to $119.6 million, which still lagged the Capital IQ consensus expecting $127.5 million in quarterly sales. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.21 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share net loss last year but also lagging the Street view by $0.04 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.