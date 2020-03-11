Energy Sector Update for 03/11/2020: STNG,TGA,TGL.TO,XOG,CLNE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -3.37%

CVX -3.34%

COP -9.38%

SLB -5.88%

OXY -16.70%

Energy stocks added to their earlier slide this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 7.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 6.3%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.38 lower at$32.98 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.51 to $35.71 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories rose for a seventh week in a row during the seven days ended March 6, rising by 7.7 million barrels, according to data released Wednesday by the US Energy Information Administration. That compares with forecasts of industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts looking for an average 2.5 million-barrel increase last week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was 8.5% lower in late Wednesday trade, giving back a nearly 5% gain earlier Wednesday that followed it announcing company president Robert Bugbee spent almost $2 million to buy 315,100 of its common shares by purchasing 3,151 January 2021 call option contracts with a $15 strike price.

In other sector news:

(-) TransGlobe Energy (TGA) fell 21% on Wednesday after the oil and natural gas said it has to cancel its Q1 dividend and cut planned capital spending to CAD7.1 million from CAD37.1 million as it grapples with the recent drop in oil prices. The company also said the spending reductions will lower production this year to around 13,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its previous estimate of 15,000 barrels per day.

(-) Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) declined almost 34% after Cowen & Co lowered its stock rating for the oil and natural gas producer to underperform from market perform previously.

(-) Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) dropped more than 35% after the compressed and liquefied natural gas supplier reported a 24% year-over-year increase in Q4 sales to $119.6 million, which still lagged the Capital IQ consensus expecting $127.5 million in quarterly sales. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.21 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share net loss last year but also lagging the Street view by $0.04 per share.

