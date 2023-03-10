Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2023: ENB,ENB.TO,TDW,JKS,AMPY

Energy stocks trimmed a narrow portion of declines Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was slipping 2.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.3% to $76.68 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude advanced 1.1% to $82.47 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 4.4% to $2.43 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enbridge (ENB) slipped 0.5% after the pipeline company Friday announced plans to fully redeem all of its outstanding 6.375% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes series 2018-B due 2078 on April 15 at par plus any applicable interest.

Tidewater (TDW) shares dropped 3.3%, reversing an earlier gain, after the energy services company received a $16.5 million task order from the US Navy to fix infrastructure at a US Marine Corp's base in Quantico, Virginia.

JinkoSolar (JKS) fell 12% after the photovoltaic products company reported improved Q4 net income over year-earlier levels while coming up short of the analyst consensus.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) shares plunged 18% after the oil and natural gas company reported a decline in Q4 net income.

