Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2023: AMPY,TDW,JKS

Energy stocks were turning lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was slipping 1.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.63% to $76.20 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 0.83% to $82.27 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.6% lower at $2.45 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Amplify Energy (AMPY) shares plunged almost 18% after the oil and natural gas company reported a decline in its Q4 net income, falling to $0.74 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, down from $0.94 per share the year-ago quarter.

JinkoSolar (JKS) fell 13% after the photovoltaic products company reported improved Q4 net income over year-ago levels while coming up short of the analyst consensus for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Tidewater (TDW) shares were 1.9% lower, reversing a more than 2% gain earlier Friday, after the energy services company received a $16.5 million task order from the US Navy to fix infrastructure at a US Marine Corp's base in Quantico, Virginia.

