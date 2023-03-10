Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2023: AMPY, NFG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was also up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) rose over 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil advanced 0.1% to $75.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.3% to reach $81.79 per barrel and natural gas futures were marginally lower at $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) was rising past 2% after it reported Q4 earnings late Thursday of $0.74 per diluted share, down from $0.94 a year earlier but beating the per-share loss estimate of $0.07 from a single analyst polled by Capital IQ. Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $98.9 million, compared with $93.1 million a year earlier.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) said Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Karen Camiolo plans to retire after nearly 29 years with the company. Timothy Silverstein has been named Camiolo's successor, effective May 1. National Fuel Gas was recently down more than 1%.

