Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2022: KNOP,INDO,MUR,MGY

Energy stocks continued to extend their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.5% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.68 lower at $106.02 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was falling $1.51 to $109.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.11 to $4.63 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) rose 2.2% this afternoon, with shares of the shuttle tanker company easing from a nearly 5% gain earlier Thursday that followed it reporting a 3.1% year-over-year revenue increase to $72.1 million, topping the single-analyst estimate expecting $68 million for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) rose 2.3% after the oil and natural gas producer said chief financial officer David Looney plans to retire on June 30 and will be succeeded by Thomas Mireles, currently the company's senior vice president for technical services.

Indonesia Energy (INDO) raced more than 18% higher after saying it will be drilling two back-to-back wells at the Kruh Block expected to each generate around $2.6 million in revenue in their first year in production, based on an expected price of $95 per barrel. Each well will likely cost about $1.5 million to drill, the company said.

To the downside, Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) slid 1.4% after saying investors affiliated with privately held EnerVest plan to sell up to 7.5 million of their Magnolia class A common shares from time to time. Magnolia also plans to repurchase 2.5 million of its class B common shares from the EnerVest investors, which, when coupled with the upcoming sale of their class A shares, will cut their overall stake in the company to around 21.9%.

