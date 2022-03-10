Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2022: KNOP, AMTX, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently gaining almost 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was nearly 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $4.86 at $113.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $5.90 to $117.04 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.02 higher at $4.55 per 1 million BTU.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) reported Q4 net income of $23.1 million, down from $24.6 million a year earlier. KNOT Offshore Partners shares were recently climbing past 3%. Revenue rose to $72.1 million, versus the Street estimate for $68 million.

Aemetis (AMTX) shares were gaining nearly 7% as it reported a Q4 loss of $0.03 per diluted share, narrower than the per-share loss of $0.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.24.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) shares were up more than 2% after it swung to Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per diluted share from an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.20.

