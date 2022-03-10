Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2022: INDO,MUR,MGY

Energy stocks were adding to their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.02 to $108.72 per barrel, giving back a nearly 6% morning advance, while global benchmark Brent crude was adding $0.35 to $111.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $4.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Indonesia Energy (INDO) was racing more than 12% higher after saying it will be drilling two back-to-back wells at the Kruh Block expected to each generate around $2.6 million in revenue in their first year in production, based on an expected price of $95 per barrel. Each well will likely cost about $1.5 million to drill, the company said.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) rose fractionally after the oil and natural gas producer said chief financial officer David Looney plans to retire on June 30 and will be succeeded by Thomas Mireles, currently the company's senior vice president for technical services.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) slid 2.5% after saying investors affiliated with privately held EnerVest plan to sell up to 7.5 million of their Magnolia class A common shares from time to time. Magnolia also plans to repurchase 2.5 million of its class B common shares from the EnerVest investors, which, when coupled with the upcoming sale of their class A shares, will cut their overall stake in the company to around 21.9%.

