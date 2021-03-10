Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2021: MCF, BKEP, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing 0.46%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.69 to $64.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.66 to $68.18 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) declined 3.1% in pre-bell trading as the company booked a narrower Q4 net loss of $0.16 per share, compared with a loss of $1.32 per share a year ago.

Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) climbed 5% after it reported Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.82 per share a year ago.

Telecommunications operator Orange has signed a power purchase agreement with the renewable energy subsidiary of Total (TOT) in France, Total Quadran, targeting net zero carbon emissions at the group level by 2040. Total was more than 1% higher in premarket trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.