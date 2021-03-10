Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2021: ERF,ERF.TO,EQT,NOG,COP,MCF

Energy stocks extended earlier gains Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 43 cents higher at $64.44 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline that followed the Energy Information Administration reporting a larger-than-expected rise in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising 47 cents to $67.99 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $2.69 per million BTU.

In company news, Enerplus (ERF) climbed 6.9% after completing its $465 million, all-cash purchase of Bruin E&P HoldCo, with the acquisition expected to increase its oil and natural gas production in North Dakota's Williston Basin by about 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

ConocoPhillips (COP) rose 2.9% after saying it restarted its stock buyback program, authorizing up to $1.5 billion in share repurchases, or 50% more than its prior authorization..

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was 1.5% higher after saying the price of its upcoming acquisition of producing assets in Marcellus shale in southwestern Pennsylvania from Reliance Industries fell by nearly 28% to $126.4 million, reflecting the purchase of selected properties originally included in the deal by EQT Corp (EQT) and other entities. EQT was climbing 5.9% in late trade.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) turned fractionally higher late in the session, reversing an early 23% slide that followed it reporting a 21.5% year-over-year drop in Q4 revenue.

