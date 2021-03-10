Energy
ERF

Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2021: ERF,ERF.TO,EQT,NOG,COP,MCF

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks extended earlier gains Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 43 cents higher at $64.44 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline that followed the Energy Information Administration reporting a larger-than-expected rise in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising 47 cents to $67.99 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $2.69 per million BTU.

In company news, Enerplus (ERF) climbed 6.9% after completing its $465 million, all-cash purchase of Bruin E&P HoldCo, with the acquisition expected to increase its oil and natural gas production in North Dakota's Williston Basin by about 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

ConocoPhillips (COP) rose 2.9% after saying it restarted its stock buyback program, authorizing up to $1.5 billion in share repurchases, or 50% more than its prior authorization..

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was 1.5% higher after saying the price of its upcoming acquisition of producing assets in Marcellus shale in southwestern Pennsylvania from Reliance Industries fell by nearly 28% to $126.4 million, reflecting the purchase of selected properties originally included in the deal by EQT Corp (EQT) and other entities. EQT was climbing 5.9% in late trade.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) turned fractionally higher late in the session, reversing an early 23% slide that followed it reporting a 21.5% year-over-year drop in Q4 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERF EQT NOG COP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular