Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2021: EQT,NOG,COP,MCF

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 43 cents to $64.58 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a significantly larger-than-expected rise in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 42 cents to $67.10 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were a penny higher at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was falling 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector Index was posting a 3.9% gain.

In company news, EQT Corp (EQT) was 7% higher after the oil and natural gas producer negotiated a nearly 28% reduction in the purchase price of Marcellus shale assets from Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) to reflect the exclusion of selected properties from the deal. Northern shares were climbing 1.5% this afternoon.

ConocoPhillips (COP) rose 1.7% after saying it restarted its stock buyback program, authorizing up to $1.5 billion in share repurchases.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) fell 1.4% after reporting a 21.5% year-over-year drop in Q4 revenue.

