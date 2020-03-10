Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2020: REI, MRO, CVE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +9.1%

CVX: +6%

COP: +7.9%

SLB: +10%

OXY: +30%

Energy heavyweights were advancing pre-market Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.79 at $33.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $3.31 to $37.67 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $1.85 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 7.75% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.06% higher.

(+) Ring Energy (REI), which was up more than 33% in value after saying it will stop drilling new wells following the plunge in oil prices amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

(+) Marathon Oil (MRO) was surging by over 37% as the company announced about a 30% cut to its 2020 capital spending budget to $1.9 billion from the previously announced $2.4 billion amid plummeting commodity prices.

(+) Cenovus Energy (CVE) was advancing by more than 31% amid plans to cut its production guidance and capital spending budget for the full-year 2020 in response to the recent plunge in crude oil prices.

