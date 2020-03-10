Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2020: OXY,REI,CVX

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.67%

CVX +3.25%

COP -1.20%

SLB +2.48%

OXY +8.46%

Energy stocks were rebounding Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.09% as a group. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.52 to $33.65 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.86 to $37.22 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 12 cents higher at $1.90 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 8.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 4.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.2% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was ahead nearly 10% after the company Tuesday slashed it quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share from its current $0.79 per share, beginning in July. The company also announced it will lowered its FY20 capital spending by $1.7 billion to a new range between $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion in addition to other operating and corporate cost reductions.

In other sector news:

(+) Ring Energy (REI) climbed 2% on Tuesday after the oil and natural gas producer said it would stop drilling new wells following the plunge in oil prices amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

(+) Chevron (CVX) was 3.7% higher following a Reuters report that, according to a company statement, the energy major plans to reduce spending by up to $2 billion that could also result in lower near-term oil and gas production, following the recent oil price collapse.

