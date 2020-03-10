Energy Sector Update for 03/10/2020: OIS,OXY,CVX,REI

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +3.49%

CVX +5.08%

COP +1.56%

SLB +5.66%

OXY +14.23%

Energy stocks extended their recovery this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 4.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 4.7% as a group. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.23 higher at $34.36 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $2.21 to $36.57 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose cents to $1.94 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Oil States International (OIS) dropped almost 18% after Raymond James lowered its investment recommendation for the oilfield-services company to market perform from strong buy previously.

In other sector news:

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was ahead nearly 14% after the company Tuesday slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share from its current $0.79 per share, beginning in July. It also said it would lower its FY20 capital budget by $1.7 billion to a new range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion in addition to other operating and corporate cost reductions.

(+) Ring Energy (REI) was 4% higher in late trade, giving back most of a nearly 45% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the oil and natural gas producer saying it would stop drilling new wells following the recent plunge in oil prices and the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

(+) Chevron (CVX) was 4.5% higher following a Reuters report that, according to a company statement, the energy major plans to reduce spending by up to $2 billion that could also result in lower near-term oil and gas production, following the recent oil price collapse.

