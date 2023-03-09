Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2023: VET,VET.TO,OGS,ENLC

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both slipping 0.1.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 3.1%, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index climbing 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising/sinking 1.3% to $75.35 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing/sliding 1.3% to $82.12 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.4% higher/lower at $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ONE Gas (OGS) 1.3% after the natural gas utility company priced a $153.8 million public offering of 2 million common shares.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) added 2.9% after a Citigroup upgrade of the natural gas gathering, shipping and storage company to buy from neutral.

Vermilion Energy (VET) gained 2.8% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported CA$842.7 million in revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, topping the two-analyst mean expecting CA$776.2 million, respectively.

