Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2023: USO, UNG, XLE, FCEL, GE, OGS

Energy stocks were trending higher in premarket Thursday as the United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were increasing 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was marginally rising at $76.73 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was 0.2% higher at $82.81 per barrel. Natural-gas futures climbed about 2% at $2.60 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) was rising above 7% as it reported a fiscal Q1 loss of $0.05 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.07.

ONE Gas (OGS) was falling 1.9% as it priced an offering of 2 million common shares for gross proceeds of about $153.8 million.

