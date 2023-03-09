Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2023: ROCC,VET,VET.TO,OGS,ENLC

Energy stocks turned solidly lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 3.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.9% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 1.2% to $75.72 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 1.3% to $81.55 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 0.3% to $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ranger Oil (ROCC) declined 2.4%, reversing a more than 2% morning advance, after the energy producer reported improved Q4 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels and beating Wall Street estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31.

ONE Gas (OGS) fell 2.1% after the natural gas utility company priced a $153.8 million public offering of 2 million common shares.

Vermilion Energy (VET) was slipping 0.1%, giving back an earlier advance, after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported CA$842.7 million in revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, topping the two-analyst mean expecting CA$776.2 million.

On the upside, EnLink Midstream (ENLC) added 2.9% after a Citigroup upgrade of the natural gas gathering, shipping, and storage company to buy from neutral.

