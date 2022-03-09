Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2022: SND, KNTK, BKR

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon amid a more than 10% drop in global crude oil prices, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was sinking 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.4% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $12.90 to $110.80 per barrel, resuming its Wednesday retreat after a brief uptick that followed the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reporting a 1.9 million-barrel decline in US commercial inventories during the seven days ended March 4 compared with market expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel drop last week. Global benchmark Brent crude also was sliding $14.75 to $113.23 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $4.54 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Smart Sand (SND) tumbled almost 25% after the supplier of sand used in hydraulic fracturing reported a Q4 net loss of $0.29 per share compared with a $0.07 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and missing Wall Street expectations for a $0.20 per share net loss.

Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) retreated over 15% after the natural gas gathering and processing company Wednesday priced an upsized $201.7 million secondary offering of nearly 3.5 million class A shares previously owned by an APA (APA) subsidiary at $58 apiece, or 20.4% under Tuesday's closing price. APA added an extra 978,261 shares to the deal over its original plans to satisfy strong investor demand, Kinetik said.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was sinking 4.4%. The oilfield-services company Wednesday said it will provide the liquefaction train for the first phase of the Plaquemines liquefied natural gas project by Venture Global LNG in Louisiana. Initial equipment deliveries are expected to begin during the first half of 2023, the company said.

