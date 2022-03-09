Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2022: IMPP,SND,KNTK,BKR

Energy stocks were ending sharply lower after the United Arab Emirates came out in favor of production increases by OPEC members, sending global crude oil prices plunging over 11%. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 2.4%, and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was sinking 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.2% decline, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.1%, reversing a small midday slide.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $15.00 lower at $12.90 to $108.70 per barrel, resuming its Wednesday retreat after a brief uptick that followed the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reporting a 1.9 million-barrel decline in US commercial inventories during the seven days ended March 4 compared with market expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel drop last week. Global benchmark Brent crude also was sliding $15.70 to $112.28 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures was little changed at $4.53 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) was rising over 18% shortly before the closing bell this afternoon, giving back most of a nearly 40% gain earlier Wednesday that followed the company overnight announcing its purchase of two medium-range refined petroleum tankers from Brave Maritime for about $31 million. Imperial is expecting to take delivery of the South Korean-built tankers with a total capacity of 97,000 deadweight tonnage by the end of May.

To the downside, Smart Sand (SND) tumbled 20% after the supplier of sand used in hydraulic fracturing reported a Q4 net loss of $0.29 per share compared with a $0.07 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and missing Wall Street expectations for a $0.20 per share net loss.

Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) retreated 11.5% after the natural gas gathering and processing company Wednesday priced an upsized $201.7 million secondary offering of nearly 3.5 million class A shares previously owned by an APA (APA) subsidiary at $58 apiece, or 20.4% under Tuesday's closing price. APA added an extra 978,261 shares to the deal over its original plans to satisfy strong investor demand, Kinetik said.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was sinking 2.8%. The oilfield-services company Wednesday said it will provide the liquefaction train for the first phase of the Plaquemines liquefied natural gas project by Venture Global LNG in Louisiana. Initial equipment deliveries are expected to begin during the first half of 2023, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.