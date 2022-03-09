Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2022: HAL, E, WTI, CIVI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was retreating by more than 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 7% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $7.30 at $116.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $6.65 to $121.33 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.05 lower at $4.47 per 1 million BTU.

Halliburton (HAL) said Petrobel, a joint venture between Italian Eni (E) and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, selected the company's cloud solution to manage petrotechnical software applications. Halliburton shares were recently down more than 4%.

W&T Offshore (WTI) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.09. W&T Offshore shares were recently slipping past 2%.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) reported Q4 earnings of $2.46 per diluted share, down from $2.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had estimated $1.84 per share. Civitas Resources shares were climbing past 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.